Watch: Tornado explodes generator as it rips through Fort Lauderdale

A tornado touched down in Fort Lauderdale and exploded a generator on Saturday 6 January as a storm continues to move across Florida.

Footage from the South Florida city shows the moment a tornado hits a transformer and causes an explosion, emitting a bright blue light and flames which are quickly sucked up by the twister.

The tornado formed over land just before 6pm and touched down in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Fort Lauderdale officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and the damage from the storm appears to be minor.