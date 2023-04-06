Missouri: Drone footage shows devastation after tornado ripped through houses

Footage released by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday, 5 April, shows the devastation wrecked by a tornado in Bollinger County.

The twister ripped through the county, 50 miles south of St Louis, in the early hours of Wednesday.

At least five people have been killed, officials have said.

The extreme weather conditions have uprooted trees, destroyed homes, and flipped buildings on their side.

It comes as storms have spawned dozens of tornadoes in the South and Midwest US, in which at least 63 people have died.

