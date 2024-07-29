Tory leadership candidates so far: Who is running to be Rishi Sunak’s successor?

Six senior Tories will battle it out to replace Rishi Sunak as the Conservative Party seeks to rebuild after its worst-ever general election result.

Kemi Badenoch is the leadership favourite but Robert Jenrick, Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly, Dame Priti Patel and Mel Stride hope to upset the odds.

MPs will vote off two of the contenders before the final four go to the party’s conference in Birmingham to make their leadership pitch.

Here, we take a look at the six hoping to succeed Mr Sunak, and the process that will unfold.