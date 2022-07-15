Labour MP Lucy Powell claims the Labour Party isn’t scared of any Conservative leadership candidate after the race began “turning into a circus.”

“We’ve got some really big issues facing the country,” she said.

“We’re just seeing a government that is not functioning, that is postponing, cancelling, not turning up, and a leadership contest that is more rats in a sack really.”

Five contenders remain in the Tory leadership race after Suella Braverman was eliminated on Thursday, 14 July, and gave her support to foreign secretary Liz Truss.

