Therese Coffey belts out “I’ve had the time of my life” on karaoke hours before cutting benefits for 5.8million Brits.

The Conservative member jumped up and down during the Tory conference karaoke party last night.

Coffey, who is the Work and Pensions Secretary, sang the 1987 power ballad with fellow Tory minister Will Quince hours before welcoming the end of the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift, the biggest overnight welfare cut since the Second World War.

The 18-month-long Covid benefit will be removed from payments arriving between October 13 and November 12 and will plunge hundreds of thousands into poverty.