A train detailed outside Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday morning (16 February), two weeks after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, causing an environmental catastrophe.

One of the Detroit train cars was believed to have been carrying hazardous materials, but there were no signs of a leak or any danger to the public, officials told WXYZ.

It comes as footage of an apparently heavily-contaminated creek emerged from East Palestine after the derailed freight train leaked toxic materials into the community.

