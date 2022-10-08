Mick Lynch accuses GB News of ‘nonsense’ over claims he has ‘six-figure salary’

Mick Lynch has accused GB News of “peddling cliches” over claims he and Mick Whelan have a “six-figure salary”.

The RMT chief appeared on the controversial news channel on Saturday and also accused some journalists and politicians of “nonsense” over the rail strikes.

“You’re peddling cliches, I don’t have a six-figure salary so that’s nonsense, and nor does Mick Whelan,” Mr Lynch said.

“What we want is a pay deal, we want a set of conditions we can work with and we want job security.”

