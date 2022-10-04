There is a “deal to be done” between unions and train operators, Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said, but stressed any agreement “will require compromise”.

Speaking at Conservative Party conference, the transport secretary told members in Birmingham that the “very last thing that the country needs right now is more damaging industrial disputes”.

“We cannot ignore that nine out of 10 train services were at a standstill last Saturday,” Ms Trevelyan said.

“The more quickly we can resolve these disputes, the sooner all our efforts can be spent on getting our economy motoring at full speed.”

