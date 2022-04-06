Electroconvulsive therapy - commonly known as shock therapy - counts as "abuse" and is "already against the law", Sajid Javid has said.

Speaking about the ongoing debate around conversion therapy, the health secretary suggested the practice shouldn't be administered to anyone.

"I think that would count as abuse and it would already be against the law," Mr Javid.

"It is right to take the approach to ban conversion therapy for LGB but to take a much more sensitive approach when it comes to trans."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.