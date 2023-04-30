Transport secretary 'unable to say' whether strikes will continue until Christmas

Transport secretary Mark Harper has admitted he's 'unable to say' whether rail strikes will carry on right up until Christmas, as another wave industrial action halts plans.

He cited the 'billions' that went into protecting the rail industry as he defended the pay offers given, on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

"The people that work in those industries have got to make a judgement", he said.

"I want a successful rail system that recovers from the disruption that it had during the pandemic."

Sign up for our newsletters.