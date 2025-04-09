Oblivious trucker in Sleep Eye, Minnesota drives big rig into path of train

Dashcam footage captures the moment an oblivious trucker drives a big rig into the path of an oncoming train.

The crash occurred on Friday, April 4th, 2025 in Sleep Eye, Minnesota on US Highway 14.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Sleepy Eye Ambulance were all called to the scene of the incident.

The semi-truck driver, Robert Thomas Jewett, 24, and the two occupants of the train Jeffery Alan Schafer, 56, and Thomas Herman Behsman, 57, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Both the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train and the Harvester semi-tractor were damaged.