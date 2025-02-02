Justin Trudeau has issued a plea to Canadians after Donald Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada.

As well as announcing his country will place 25 percent tariffs on $155 billion in US imports in retaliation to Trump, Trudeau told Canadians “now is the time to choose Canada”.

He said: “It might mean checking the labels at the supermarket and picking Canadian made products. It might mean opting for Canadian rye over Kentucky bourbon, or forgoing Florida orange juice altogether.

“It might mean changing your summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historical sites and tourist destinations our great country has to offer.”