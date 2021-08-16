Footage of Donald Trump taking credit for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has resurfaced after the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

The former president has also called on Joe Biden to resign describing the current situation as a “disgrace” and calling it “one of the greatest defeats in American history”.

However, Mr Trump has been criticised himself for his administration’s role in withdrawing the troops and speaking at a rally on 26 June, even stated that he “started the process” and claimed Biden “couldn’t stop it” if he “wanted to”.