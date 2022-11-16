Watch moment Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign during a speech at Mar-a-Lago.

The former president told a cheering crowd “America’s comeback starts right now” despite an unexpectedly poor midterm performance from the Republican Party.

The announcement comes amid a public conflict with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to be Mr Trump's rival for the GOP candidacy.

Do You Hear The People Sing from musical Les Miserables was played before Mr Trump took to the stage

