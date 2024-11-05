Watch moment Donald Trump arrives in West Palm Beach on election day

Watch the moment Donald Trump arrives in West Palm Beach on election day.

The Republican closed out his final rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with personal attacks on Harris, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and their fellow California Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as his own former White House chief of staff General John Kelly, who recenty labelled him a “fascist”.

The former president was late on stage and only finished speaking at 2.09am.

He arrived in West Palm Beach just after 6am on Tuesday.