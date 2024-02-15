Putin explains why he wants Biden, not Trump, to win US election

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would prefer to see Joe Biden win a second term as US president, describing him as more experienced than Donald Trump.

Speaking in an interview with a correspondent of state television, the Russian president declared that he would work with any US leader who is elected, but noted unequivocally that he would prefer Mr Biden’s victory.

He added that he does not agree with allegations that Mr Biden suffers from cognitive and memory difficulties, saying he had not seen any sign of any problems during their face-to-face meeting in 2021.