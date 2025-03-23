Donald Trump’s border czar seems to suggest the administration will not defy a judge’s order on deportation flights to El Salvador.

Tom Homan previously told Fox News “I don’t care what the judges think” after US District Judge James Boasberg challenged the president’s use of the Aliens Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members.

Speaking with ABC News on Sunday, 23 March, Homan said, “I understand this case is in litigation through the Alien Enemies Act, and we’ll abide by the court order as litigated.”

However, he appeared to maintain his position on Boasberg’s decision, saying he doesn’t care “what that judge thinks as far as this case.”