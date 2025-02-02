Mark Carney blasts 'bully' Trump as he pledges Canadians are not 'pushovers‘

Prominent banker Mark Garney labelled Donald Trump a “bully” after the president signed executive orders implementing 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada.

Carney, who recently launched his bid to lead Canada’s ruling Liberal Party, said the situation “could not be more serious”.

In a video, posted on X on Saturday (1 February), Carney said: “Trump wants us to loose our cool, but that’s why Canadians need to be reunited with our response.

He added: “Trump thinks we are a pushover, but he doesn't know Canadians. We will always stand up for our country and we will get stronger together.”