Video captured by the White House shows Donald Trump bragging that friend and investor Charles Schwab made two billion dollars from the current stock market chaos.

In a video posted to X Wednesday (9 April), the president introduced NASCAR drivers to the founder and chairman of Charles Schwab Corporation, a multinational financial services company.

“It’s not just a company, it’s actually an individual,” Trump told the racing drivers.

The president added that Schwab “made two and a half billion today” from the stock market.

The market has experienced dramatic fluctuations since Trump announced historic reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations on 2 April. Global uproar and panic resulted in massive sell-offs in anticipation of the escalating trade war.

But then Trump put a 90-day pause on the tariffs with the exception of China, causing a huge surge in markets.