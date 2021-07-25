Donald Trump used a speech on Saturday night to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The former president told supporters in Arizona "How about the vaccine? I came up the with vaccine", appearing to take credit for the scientific development of the jab.

"They said it would take three to five years, [it's] going to save the world" he continued.

"I recommend you take it" he told the crowd, before hedging his encouragement, "but I believe in your freedoms 100 per cent".

Mr Trump's caution to be outright pro-vaccine comes after a wave of skepticism among his political base.