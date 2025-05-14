Watch: Trump welcomed by parade of red Cybertrucks and camels during Qatar visit

Donald Trump’s motorcade was welcomed by a parade of red cybertrucks and camels during his visit to Qatar.

The president landed at Doha’s Hamad International Airport to meet Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday (14 May).

Trump’s motorcade was then led to the the Amiri Diwan by police cybertrucks that had been painted red and gold. A parade of camels welcomed him in front of the presidential office.

Qatar is the second country Trump is visiting during his tour of the Middle East, after first stopping in Saudi Arabia.