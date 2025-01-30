President Donald Trump claimed the DEI “could have been to blame” for the collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington DC.

Officials fear as many as 67 people have been killed after both aircraft plunged into the Potomac River following the collision on Wednesday evening (29 January).

Addressing the nation at a White House press conference today (30 January), the president suggested the Federal Aviation Administration's diversity efforts have made air travel less safe.

Trump said: “The FAA is actively recruiting workers who suffer severe intellectual disabilities, psychiatric problems, and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency's website.”

When asked if the crash was somehow caused and the result of diversity hiring, the president replied: “It just could have been.”