Guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

A guest on Fox News has suggested the types of documents Donald Trump could have been holding at his Mar-a-Lago home, as the redacted affidavit which FBI agents used to obtain a warrant to search the residence has been unsealed.

Ronald Kessler, an American journalist and author, suggested that the documents could "very well include... plans for counter-striking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack."

According to the 38-page document, which was made public on 26 August, FBI agents found "184 unique documents bearing classification markings... [including] 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET”.

Sign up to our newsletters.