Trump mockingly impersonates ally Elon Musk to laughter from crowd

Donald Trump sparked laughter at the Moms for Liberty event in Washington DC when he mocked Tesla CEO turned close political ally Elon Musk.
The former president appeared on stage at the annual summit on Friday night (30 August).
In his rambling comments, the Republican presidential candidate railed against transgender people participating in women’s sports, called for access to gender-affirming healthcare to be restricted and wildly – and falsely – claimed that his daughter Ivanka Trump hired “millions of people” during his administration.
At one moment, talk turned to Mr Musk.
While Mr Trump called him a “super genius”, he mocked his space endeavors and impersonated the controversial tech billionaire’s voice and mannerisms.
