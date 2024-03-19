Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:33
Trump hints he could deport Prince Harry from US if he wins election in GB News interview trailer
This is the first look at Donald Trump’s GB News interview with Nigel Farage in which the former president hints he could depart Prince Harry over controversy he may have taken drugs previously.
The Duke of Sussex revealed in his autobiography Spare that he had taken cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms.
When asked by Mr Farage if there would be any “special privileges” for the Prince, Trump said: “If they know something about the drugs and if he lied, they will have to take appropriate action.”
The full interview will air on GB News at 7pm on 19 March.
