Thousands of people protesting mass deportations planned by President Donald Trump blocked a major LA freeway for several hours.

Protesters gathered in Olvera Street, which dates to Spanish and Mexican rule, on Sunday (2 February) before marching to City Hall.

By the afternoon, marchers had blocked all lanes of U.S. 101, causing traffic to back up in both directions and on surface streets.

It took more than five hours for the freeway to fully reopen, CHP Lt. Matt Gutierrez said Sunday evening.

The CHP and the Los Angeles Police Department said there were no reports of arrests.