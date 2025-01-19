Donald Trump said the planet was on the “brink of World War Three” as he pledged to fix “every single crisis” facing the US.

Speaking at his victory rally in Washington DC on Sunday (19 January), the day before the presidential inauguration, Trump promised to take urgent action.

He said: “Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and strength and fix every single crisis facing our country.

“We have to do it. We are not going to have a country.”