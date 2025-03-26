‘They were patriots’: Trump entertains idea of compensation fund for Jan 6 rioters

Donald Trump appears to be entertaining the idea of paying January 6 rioters.

During an interview with Newsmax Tuesday (25 March), host Greg Kelly asked the president if the White House was considering a “compensation fund” for the defendants.

Kelly claimed many of them “lost opportunity and income” after storming the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election.

“Well, there’s talk about that,” Trump responded, later adding, “they were patriots as far as I was concerned.”