JD Vance doubles down on Zelensky criticism following Trump Oval Office clash

JD Vance doubled down on his criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky following his and Donald Trump’s clash with the Ukrainian president in the Oval Office last week.

Speaking to Fox News, the vice president accused Mr Zelensky of “coming at him” after a Polish journalist’s question led to a heated exchange.

Reiterating his stance, Mr Vance added: “There was a lack of respect, a certain sense of entitlement.”

Last Friday (28 February), what was supposed to be a visit to mark the signing of a mineral rights deal devolved into a shouting match that ended with Mr Zelensky leaving the White House after the eruption.