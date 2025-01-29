Donald Trump's new press secretary Karoline Leavitt — the youngest person to carry out the role to date — compared Joe Biden's administration to "drunken sailors" during her first briefing on Tuesday, 28 January.

In her debut press conference, the 27-year-old began by lauding Trump’s first week as historic, telling members of the press that the Republican has ended what she called the “four-year-long invasion of illegal aliens” under the previous administration.

Ms Leavitt claimed "This President did more in the first 100 hours than the previous president did in the first 100 days” and that the Biden administration spent money “like a drunken sailor.”