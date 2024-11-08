Labour minister struggles to name any benefits of Trump returning to White House

A Labour minister struggled to name any benefits of Donald Trump returning to the White House in an awkward Question Time grilling.

The Minister for Industry, Sara Jones was asked about the Republican’s historic win repeatedly by host Fiona Bruce when she appeared on the show on Thursday evening (7 November).

Discussing trade between the UK and the US, the BBC host stepped in to tell her: “None of that is specific to Trump?”

Ms Bruce added: “Can you not think of any benefits?”