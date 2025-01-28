Donald Trump's border czar appeared to respond to Selena Gomez's tearful video about deportations, saying anyone who does not like the policy should take it up with Congress.

On his first day in office, the US president declared illegal immigration a national emergency, tasking the military with aiding border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum, and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on US soil.

In response, the Emilia Perez star posted — and later deleted — a video in tears reacting to the new deportation policies.

Gomez has long been an advocate for immigrant rights and produced a 2019 Netflix documentary show entitled 'Living Undocumented'.