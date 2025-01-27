Selena Gomez breaks down in tears discussing Trump’s mass deportation policy

Selena Gomez posted a video in tears reacting to Donald Trump's new deportation policies.

The actress and pop star has long been an advocate for immigrant rights and produced a 2019 Netflix documentary show entitled 'Living Undocumented'.

After Donald Trump's inauguration, he immediately enacted numerous executive orders attacking illegal immigration policies.

Gomez posted a heartbreaking video on Monday, January 27th, 2025 saying, "My people are getting attacked," through her tears she continued, "I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can't,".