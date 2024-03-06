Independent TV
Marjorie Taylor Greene clashes with Emily Maitlis over bizarre ‘Jewish space lasers’ conspiracy claim
Marjorie Taylor Greene told British journalist Emily Maitlis to “f*** off” after being questioned about her bizarre conspiracy claim that Jewish space lasers started the California wildfires.
Ms Maitlis confronted the Republican Congresswoman at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago headquarters on Super Tuesday (5 March) and began by asking about rival Nikki Haley and if she wanted to be vice president.
The News Agents podcast host then asked MTG why so many people who support Mr Trump “love conspiracy theories”.
“What about Jewish space lasers?” Ms Maitlis asked, after the politician said she “likes the truth”.
“Why don’t you f*** off?” MTG responded, walking off.
