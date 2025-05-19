Putin addresses Russia Ukraine ceasefire hopes after phone call with Trump

Vladimir Putin has said Russia is ready to work towards ending the fighting in Ukraine, following his two-hour phone call with Donald Trump.

The Russian leader and his US counterpart spoke at length during a phone call on Monday (19 May).

Putin said Russia and Ukraine would need to find compromises to suit all parties.

Putin said: “The US President expressed his position regarding the cessation of hostilities, a ceasefire, and I, for my part, also noted that Russia also supports a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. We must simply determine the most effective paths towards peace.”