Donald Trump subpoenaed by January 6 committee

The January 6 committee has voted to subpoena former president Donald Trump over his involvement in the Capitol riot.

Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called Mr Trump “the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6” , while Representative Liz Cheney said he was "required to answer" to the American people.

Mr Trump is likely to fight having to appear before the committee, where he would be made to testify under oath and face the risk of perjury charges were he to lie.

