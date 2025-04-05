Canada ‘will win’ trade war with Trump, says PM Carney

Canada’s prime minister has vowed that the country “will win” the trade war against President Donald Trump.

“In this trade war, like in hockey and soccer, we will win,” Mark Carney said. (5 April 2025)

Mr. Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods in February, as well as 25 per cent duty on steel and aluminium imports.

In response, Canada has issued C$60bn ($42bn) of tariffs on US products.

“We didn’t ask for this fight, but Canadians are always ready when someone drops the gloves,” Carney added.

Trump said the tariffs were necessary to “penalize” Canada for the “large amounts of Fentanyl” coming through the border.