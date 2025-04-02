Watch: Trump brings out big chart to list tariffs during ‘Liberation Day’ speech

US President Donald Trump brought a large chart on stage during his “Liberation Day” announcement to outline his reciprocal tariffs plan.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, he explained that the U.S. would tax imports at 50 percent of what other countries tax American goods.

“The other countries, and they all understand, we're gonna have to go through a little tough love maybe,” he said. “They all understand they're ripping us off.”

His examples included Vietnam (90% / 46%), Taiwan (64% / 32%), Japan (46% / 24%), and the UK, which will face a 10 percent tariff, the minimum base level, according to Trump.