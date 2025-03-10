Watch: Donald Trump warns Ukraine ‘may not survive’ war against Russia

Donald Trump has suggested Ukraine “may not survive” the war against Russia, even if American support continues.

The US president was asked about his decision to pause support for Ukraine following his Oval Office clash Volodymyr Zelensky, during an interview with Fox News on Sunday (9 March).

Trump was asked about a warning from Polish president Andrzej Duda “that without American support, Ukraine will not survive”.

Asked if he was “comfortable” with that outcome, Trump said: “Well, it may not survive anyway.

“But we have some weaknesses with Russia. You know, it takes two.”