Tim Walz does Trump impression at Milwaukee rally

During the Harris-Walz campaign rally on Tuesday 20 August, Tim Walz seemed to do a Donald Trump impression that leaves the crowd in laughter.

Tim Walz highlighted in his speech that their campaign rally happened in the same building as the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Walz further disses Trump and the RNC by saying their campaign rally had a “hell of a lot more energy”. Walz goes on to say that their rally would make Donald Trump “ so sad,” while mimicking Trump’s signature hand gestures.

The impression received rousing applause and laughter from the Milwaukee crowd in attendance.