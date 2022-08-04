Truss claims recession ‘not inevitable’ despite Bank of England warning

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has claimed that a recession was “not inevitable” despite a warning from the Bank of England.

The Bank predicted that the UK could fall into a recession in the last three months of 2022, as interest rates rise to 1.75 per cent.

Inflation is predicted to peak at 13.3 per cent in October.

“We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows,” Ms Truss said during the Sky News leadership debate on Thursday, 4 August.

