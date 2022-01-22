Tucker Carlson complains that M&M character is no longer wearing 'sexy boots'

Tucker Carlson has weighed into the recent news that the M&M characters are set to get a makeover to make them more gender-inclusive.

The Fox News host said: “The green M&M, you will notice, is no longer wearing sexy boots. Now she’s wearing sensible sneakers. Why the change?”

Mars Inc, the company that owns the world-renowned M&M candies announced on Thursday that it was changing the look of its famous characters as part of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

