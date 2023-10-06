Tupac suspect’s arrest 27 years after shooting caught on bodycam

Police bodycam footage shows the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis on Friday, 29 September, on suspicion of murder in the 1996 shooting of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas.

The 60-year-old was approached by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers as he was walking near his home in the city's suburb of Henderson at dawn.

Davis is heard in the footage asking why police did not "bring the media" with them.

Police and prosecutors allege that Davis orchestrated the killing of the rapper icon and provided his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, with the gun to carry it out. Anderson, who died in 1998, denied involvement in Shakur’s death.