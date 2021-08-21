Turkey has built a border wall to stop an influx of Afghan refugees from entering the country.

Fearing a new migration wave, Turkey has reinforced its border with Iran to stop those fleeing Taliban rule.

Three-metre-high concrete slabs are being installed between the two countries.

“Turkey has no duty, responsibility or obligation to be Europe’s refugee warehouse,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

According to Turkish authorities, security forces have prevented the passage of over 69,000 irregular migrants and arrested 904 suspects accused of being human traffickers.

Local media report a 155-kilometre stretch of a planned 241-kilometre wall has already been erected at the border.