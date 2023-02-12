Ten-year-old girl rescued 147 hours after earthquake hit Turkey

A 10-year-old girl has been rescued from underneath rubble 147 hours after an earthquake devastated Turkey.

The youngster was pulled to safety on Sunday morning in Antakya.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has left at least 28,000 people dead across both countries, and hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the middle of winter, with hopes of finding survivors dwindling.

Antakya has been one of the hardest-hit areas, with the historic city now left in ruins.

