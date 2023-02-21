An eight-year-old girl who survived the Turkey earthquake was rescued from an icy pond and given a new teddy bear after falling in when she tried to retrieve a lost toy.

Video released by Turkish police showed her being lifted from the water and onto a frozen part of the pond, from where she crawled to safety.

The child was given dry clothes from quake donation boxes and a new toy to replace the one that had nearly cost her her life when she accidentally dropped it in the pond.

