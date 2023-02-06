Turkey earthquake: Rescue crews search rubble in northwest Syria

Rescue crews are searching for survivors underneath rubble in northwest Syria after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

At least 600 people have been killed by the earthquake with thousands injured on Monday, 6 February.

This video, filmed by one of the rescuers with Syrian Civil Defense shows the scene in Idlib as they worked frantically to save lives.

The earthquake's epicentre was just north of Gaziantep - around 90 kilometres from the Syrian border.

Monday morning saw the death toll rapidly rise, with fears it will continue to climb.

