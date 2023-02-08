Syria earthquake: Aleppo family trapped on third storey of collapsed house rescued

Syria’s White Helmets rescued a family who were trapped in their home on the third storey of a building in Aleppo which had been damaged in a deadly earthquake.

Footage shows rescuers from the volunteer organisation assisting the residents from the half-destroyed building down to safety using a ladder.

More than 6,300 people across Syria and Turkey have been killed since two earthquakes struck on Monday, 6 February with a third tremor on Tuesday.

