Mother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquake

A mother and son were pulled from rubble in Turkey by an international rescue team after a deadly earthquake struck this week.

Footage posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows US emergency services working with other search teams to rescue the family members.

Hopes of rescuing survivors have diminished since the magnitude 7.8 earthquake occurred six days ago on Monday, 6 February.

At least 28,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria, where the quake hit.

