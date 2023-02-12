Turkey earthquake rescue operations lack ‘leadership’ and ‘procedure’, volunteer says

A British father has described how rescue operations in Turkey have lacked “leadership” and “procedure” after a devastating earthquake hit the country.

Lemi San Gezer was in Istanbul when the quake hit, while his wife and daughter, Katelyn, were in Adana - close to the epicentre.

Speaking to The Independent, Mr Gezer detailed the complications with logistics in rescue operations.

“I’m not trying to get at any of the public services... What I’m trying to emphasise is the situation is worse than what you guys see over there, trust me,” Mr Gezer said.

